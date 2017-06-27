P.E.I.'s Holland College has signed an agreement with Acadia University that will give its music graduates a head start at Acadia's music program.

The agreement allows graduates to transfer up to 60 of the 120 credits required to complete a bachelor degree, allowing them to complete the degree in two years.

Acadia's dean of arts and music, Jeff Hennessy, said the two programs match very well.

"We are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming Holland College music performance graduates to the Acadia School of Music," said Hennessey.

Holland College's Music Performance program has similar agreements with, St. Francis Xavier University, Berklee College of Music, and the University of New Brunswick for a Bachelor of Applied Management degree.