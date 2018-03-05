The Holland College Hurricanes are heading to the CCAA National Championship for the sixth straight year. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The Holland College men's basketball team won the final of the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association championship in decisive fashion, crushing the Crandall Chargers 100-64 on Sunday.

It is the sixth consecutive ACAA title for Holland College and means another opportunity to put their skills on display at the CCAA National Championships.

Since Josh Whitty took over as the coach of the team in 2013, the Hurricanes haven't lost a playoff game, taking every ACAA title during his tenure.

The National Championships are being held in at Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que., March 15-17.

The Hurricanes women's team couldn't defend its title, losing in a semi-final match-up against the Mount Allison Mounties on Saturday.