Don't expect to see the Hockeyville money being spent at the O'Leary Community Sports Centre in western P.E.I. any time soon.

In winning the Hockeyville national competition this spring, O'Leary won a $100,000 prize for upgrades at its arena, as well as the opportunity to host a pre-season NHL game.

Dean Getson, chair of the renovation committee, said they hope to use the money for major renovations — including building a new canteen, and accessible washrooms — but they are not going to rush it.

"Not in this calendar year for sure, and I know that may surprise some," said Getson.

"We want to do it right, We want to make sure that it's there for users of the arena 30, 40 years going forward. So we want to do a good job. I don't see anything happening before next summer at the earliest."

Getson said the committee is also looking to source more funding — including possibly municipal, provincial, and federal dollars — to contribute to the renovations.