Following Hockeyville events in O'Leary, P.E.I., over the weekend, the focus now turns to Summerside, where the main event will be played Monday night.

The Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils will play their pre-season game at Credit Union Place Monday night, and the players got a red-carpet arrival to the arena this morning.

Players sign autographs Monday morning, as kids line the red carpet entrance to the Summerside arena. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The events in O'Leary, this year's Hockeyville winner, included skills sessions, community skates, and an outdoor fair on Sunday.

"Favourite part was just seeing all the faces come out yesterday — community, friends, family, neighbours, strangers — just coming out and enjoying the day and getting lost in the celebrations," said O'Leary Hockeyville committee member Dean Getson.

Students from Bloomfield Elementary await the arrival of NHL players at Credit Union Place in Summerside. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Years in the making

O'Leary has been chasing a Hockeyville win since 2006, Getson said.

When the teams go home, the work will enter a new phase, he said, with the committee looking for ways to leverage the $100,000 for renovations at the local arena that came with the Hockeyville victory.

"One thing that we've come to realize with the renovations projects is that $100,000 is a lot of money until you start renovating," he said.

Completing the wish list of projects, which includes making the arena more accessible and a new condenser for the icemaker, will likely cost $200,000 to $300,000.