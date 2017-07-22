An event for the Potato Blossom Festival in O'Leary, P.E.I., Saturday might just have generated more excitement than the crowning of Miss Potato Blossom.

NHLer Dion Phaneuf from the Ottawa Senators and his wife, movie actor Elisha Cuthbert, visited the tiny town of fewer than 1,000 residents for a couple of hours.

Phaneuf is a Kraft Hockeyville ambassador, and O'Leary won the title of Kraft Hockeyville for 2017.

Dion Phaneuf rides in a fire truck belonging to the fire department in O'Leary, P.E.I., on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (Jo-anne Wallace )

"Dion cooked hamburgers and hotdogs and served the kids and signed autographs," said O'Leary Kraft Hockeyville organizer Della Sweet.

Phaneuf then joined some kids and volunteers from the local fire department, riding a fire truck and honking the horn.

After than, he and Cuthbert walked about half a kilometre to Main Street, where about 75 local kids aged six to 12 were playing three games of street hockey.

Phaneuf joined in all three games, delighting the kids by playing goalie and playing "out," Sweet said.

'Really good with the kids'

"He was really good with the kids," Sweet enthused.

Phaneuf also gathered the young people to tape some television promos for Kraft Hockeyville.

Dion Phaneuf attended the Hockeyville-themed day at the Potato Blossom Festival in O'Leary, P.E.I. on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (Jo-anne Wallace)

"This is really neat and what it's all about," Sweet said. "To see their faces when they saw him, they were so excited."

Finally, Phaneuf went to the rink and met privately with some local children with disabilities, including two in wheelchairs and one undergoing cancer treatment, Sweet said.

"It made their day and it was so special," she said. "It'll make good memories for them."

More fun on the way this fall

Phaneuf's visit was part of the annual festival's Hockeyville-themed day, including Saturday's parade and a Don Cherry look-alike contest.

It's all leading up to the main Hockeyville celebration Sept. 24 in O'Leary, followed by a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL pre-season game Sept. 25 in Summerside.

O'Leary also won $100,000 in upgrades to its rink as part of the prize.

