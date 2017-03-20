Just like a hockey assist, posts on social media have been showing their support for O'Leary, P.E.I., in the Kraft Hockeyville 2017 contest.

O'Leary was named one of two finalists. The town automatically wins $100,000 for upgrades to its rink for making the final two.

Now it is competing with the other finalist, Ituna, Sask, for the Hockeyville 2017 title and the right to host an NHL pre-season game,

Many shared their support for the P.E.I. town on social media.

The next 28.5 hours are crucial! Let's bring an #NHL game to O'Leary, #PEI! Haven't had an East Coast winner since 2011! #SmallTownBigHeart pic.twitter.com/ENvVoAonlD — @Jonathan_Dunphy

Celebrated hockeyville by dancing around as a potato, because what else do you do when you're from O'Leary? 🥔 🏒 — @costellojpxo

All weekend, everyone on facebook from PEI has been all "Vote for O'Leary!". Fortunately, it's about Kraft Hockeyville, not the CPC race. — @randois