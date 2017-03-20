Just like a hockey assist, posts on social media have been showing their support for O'Leary, P.E.I., in the Kraft Hockeyville 2017 contest.

O'Leary was named one of two finalists. The town automatically wins $100,000 for upgrades to its rink for making the final two.

Now it is competing with the other finalist, Ituna, Sask, for the Hockeyville 2017 title and the right to host an NHL pre-season game,

Many shared their support for the P.E.I. town on social media.