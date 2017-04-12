The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles will have to wait another day to try to gain ground on the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Islanders lead the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League second round series 2-0, having taken both games at home last week.

The teams were scheduled to play Tuesday night in Cape Breton, but a pipe that freezes ice at Centre 200 in Sydney sprang a leak, and the game was postponed.

An employee drilled into the cooling system while setting up the nets.

The QMJHL initially pushed back the game's start time by an hour before cancelling it altogether.

Islanders looking for sweep

The remaining games in the series have also been set back.

The teams will play Wednesday and Thursday night in Cape Breton. If game five is needed it will be in Charlottetown Sunday at 3 p.m.

The P.E.I. team won 5-3 on Saturday and 4-1 on Thursday. The Islanders have been particularly strong in the third period, outscoring the Screaming Eagles 6-1 over the two games.