After noticing at a public skate that five-year-old Presley didn't have a real pair of skates, Summerside Western Capitals player Sebastien Cormier bought the young fan a pair. (Submitted)

A P.E.I. woman says the generosity of one Island hockey player brought her to tears this week.

It all started on the weekend, when Bailey Waite brought her five-year-old goddaughter Presley to a public skate at Summerside's Credit Union Place, hosted by members of the Summerside Western Capitals Junior A hockey team.

That's where Presley met the Capitals' 19-year-old defenceman Sebastien Cormier.

"Presley skated with Sebastien for 20-25 minutes," explained Waite. "She had a smile on her face the whole time ... She's still talking about how much fun she had."

Cormier noticed that Presley was wearing training aids rather than a real pair of skates. As he was driving home, he got the idea to buy the young fan her own pair of skates.

"Anytime you can do an act that puts a smile on people's faces and makes them happy and makes their day, you feel good inside as well," he said.

'I didn't do it for any recognition'

Cormier bought the skates and is planning to deliver them to Presley on Saturday.

"I didn't do it for any recognition," said Cormier. "The way my parents raised me was to always be good to people and always be helpful."

Waite said the tears started rolling when she received a surprising Facebook message from Cormier about buying Presley a pair of skates.

Waite says she and Presley's mom, Jessica Whalen, are blown away by Cormier's gesture.

"I've never encountered something as positive as this before. I couldn't believe a hockey player would go to that length," said Waite.

"And (Jessica) is ecstatic about it because it restores all faith in humanity that there are nice people out there."