An annual charity hockey tournament in an old potato warehouse on P.E.I. is a little more sentimental for a group of friends this year.

The group — about 40 strong — is playing Saturday in honour of their friend Morgen McInnis, who died in a motorcycle accident last summer.

"Everybody knows why we're there this year and everyone knows what we're doing it for this year," said Steve Walsh. "So, I expect the atmosphere is going to be fun, competitive ... but, certainly this will be a more sentimental year."

Potato warehouse to rink

For 15 years, they've been holding a hockey tournament in a warehouse on the Walsh potato farm in Watervale. When Walsh's father stopped harvesting potatoes in the 1990s, Steve and his brothers turned it into a rink and began hosting casual games of hockey.

As they became older, they started using the games to raise money for charities.

When McInnis died, the 28 year old left behind a wife and young family. The group decided to hold this year's tournament in his honour.

"He was a genuine friend," Walsh said. "He never had an ill will toward anyone. I can't think of anyone that didn't like him."

More than $6,000 raised

With the help of a GoFundMe page, the group has already surpassed its $5,000 fundraising goal, raising almost $6,200 so far.

But Walsh said for McInnis's family and friends, it's not about how much money is raised.

"It's not about dollars and cents, it's about remembering and honouring a good friend," Walsh said. "It's about a commitment to friendship."