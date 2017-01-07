Hockey fans on P.E.I. are being treated to a special event Saturday for the third year in a row.

The Charlottetown Islanders and the UPEI Panthers hockey teams are hosting Hockey Day on P.E.I. at the Eastlink Centre.

Both teams will play a game — the Islanders at 2 p.m. against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, and the Panthers at 7 p.m. against St. FX.

The day also includes a community skate, and other entertainment.

Proceeds to minor hockey

Some of the proceeds will go toward minor hockey teams on P.E.I.

"We're in the hockey world and we're always trying to help people," said Craig Foster, president of operations with the Charlottetown Islanders.

"Whether it's costs for hockey tournaments, or a way to raise money to be able to cut down on costs for the team itself, it's a way that we can help with minor hockey and make sure that it continues to flourish on P.E.I."

Last year more $10,000 was raised for minor hockey, and Foster expects they'll raise a similar amount this year.