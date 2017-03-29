RCMP in Queens District say they arrested a hockey player and his father following an alleged assault on a referee.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Pownal Sports Centre in Pownal, P.E.I., during the Midget AA finals minor hockey game.

Police said the player, 18, and his father, 41, will be charged with one count of assault each. They are scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

The referee sustained minor injuries.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.