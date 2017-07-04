P.E.I. RCMP are looking for a car that ran a red light in Cornwall, P.E.I., collided with another vehicle, and then fled.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Meadowbank Road.

In a news release, RCMP said the suspect vehicle was travelling east on Route 1 when it ran the red light.

There were no injuries, and the damage to the two vehicles was described as minor.

Damage to passenger side

The suspect vehicle is described a small, two-door, grey car.

It would have damage to its passenger side, including a missing side mirror. Police recovered the side mirror from the scene.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle could also have red paint on it from the vehicle it hit.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Queens detachment of the RCMP.