The Queens District RCMP is investigating a possible hit-and-run incident between two vehicles Friday in Hazelbrook that caused one vehicle to go off the road and roll over into the ditch near the tree line after being rear ended.

According to Const. Louanne McQuaid, the incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Friday on the Trans-Canada Highway just before the Mount Albion Irving. The driver of the vehicle that left the road sustained injuries that were not serious, she said.

McQuaid said witnesses described the vehicle that allegedly drove away after the collision as a silver Toyota Echo with Quebec licence plates. The vehicle may have front-end damage from the collision.

She asked that anyone with information about that vehicle to call the Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.