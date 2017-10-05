A 21-year-old P.E.I. man is facing charges related to a hit and run last month after RCMP received a tip from a driver that followed the suspect from the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

On Sept. 22, RCMP responded to a hit and run in York, P.E.I. where a car, occupied by a father and daughter, was struck from behind and left the road, landing on its side in a ditch.

The other vehicle "sustained extensive damage" and fled the scene, according to the release.

Suspect followed by another driver

Island EMS treated the father and daughter for non-life threatening injuries.

A driver in another vehicle saw the collision, followed the suspect for 10 kilometres and told RCMP about the damaged vehicle's location.

RCMP later found and arrested the suspect, charging him with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.