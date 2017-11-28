Candidates for the Liberal and Progressive Conservative parties, unsuccessful in their byelection bids in Charlottetown-Parkdale, praised the efforts of their campaign teams in their concession speeches.

The Green Party's Hannah Bell took the seat with 35.3 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results from Elections P.E.I., seven percentage points over second place Liberal candidate Bob Doiron.

"This experience has been unbelievable for me," said Doiron.

"I'm just humbled by everyone pitching in here. Everyone from the party to friends of my parents to my family, to people I never met before that jumped in here and volunteered for hours and hours."

Doiron said he had learned a lot and predicted he would be back another day.

Melissa Hilton, representing the Progressive Conservatives, placed third.

"[I] absolutely feel disappointed, but it's incredible to be part of the team that I've been part of for the last month," Hilton said.

With the Green win, seats in the legislature stand like this.

Liberal: 17

Progressive Conservative: 8

Green: 2

Hilton commented that voters clearly did not want a Liberal back in the seat, and suggested the low voter turnout, 60.32 per cent, was a factor in the result.