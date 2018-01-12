An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a man who went into the Hillsborough River in P.E.I. on Christmas Day.

RCMP were alerted by witnesses who saw the 42-year-old Stratford man go into the water.

The dive team had made two previous attempts that were unsuccessful. A search between Christmas and New Year's was called off due to poor weather.

The team returned Wednesday. Tidal currents are often weaker after the full moon, and RCMP hoped divers would have better conditions to work in, but RCMP Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley said it was still very difficult.

"They couldn't stay in the water more than 15 or 20 minutes because they were so tired swimming against the current," Hubley said.

On Thursday, a local resident offered to help with a submersible remotely controlled vehicle. The submersible was able to narrow down search locations, and divers were able to find the man about midday.