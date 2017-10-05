Government will soon pick a consulting company to conduct a study about what will be needed for a new mental health facility on P.E.I., says Health Minister Robert Henderson.

The replacement for the Hillsborough Hospital in Charlottetown will be called the Mental Health and Addictions Campus.

Henderson said the campus would provide more outpatient services than the current facility. The consultant report will provide more specifics about how the centre will operate.

"I certainly envision over the next coming year that we'll start to see some things that are going to be more tangible, blueprints, plans, tenders, construction," said Henderson.

"Probably within the next couple of years you'll see [a] building up and operational and other components of construction starting in other phases."

Henderson said money is assigned in the capital budget for the new facility, but details of the timing have not yet been worked out.