The P.E.I. government has scheduled an inquest into the death of Catherine Shirley Gillis, who died by suicide at Hillsborough Hospital in 2010.

Gillis died Feb. 14 of that year. The 69-year-old was an involuntary patient at the mental health hospital. Under provincial legislation, that means an inquest looking into the circumstances of her death is required.

The province first announced it would hold an inquest in December of 2016. The hospital has already conducted an internal review.

The inquest is scheduled for April 9 and 10 at P.E.I. Supreme Court. Dr. Roy Montgomery will preside.

Having heard testimony, a jury at the inquest may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.