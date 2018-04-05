Skip to Main Content
Traffic delays for Hillsborough Bridge on Friday

Islanders driving on the Hillsborough Bridge between Charlottetown and Stratford should expect delays for most of the day Friday due to construction.

Construction work being done to prepare for Stratford's sewer main extension

Drivers crossing the Hillsborough Bridge into Charlottetown can expect delays on Friday due to construction work. (CBC)

Westbound traffic heading into Charlottetown on the Hillsborough Bridge and Riverside Drive will be affected between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The province said construction is being done in preparation for the Town of Stratford's sewer main extension project.

