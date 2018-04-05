Traffic delays for Hillsborough Bridge on Friday

Islanders driving on the Hillsborough Bridge between Charlottetown and Stratford should expect delays for most of the day Friday due to construction.

Westbound traffic heading into Charlottetown on the Hillsborough Bridge and Riverside Drive will be affected between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The province said construction is being done in preparation for the Town of Stratford's sewer main extension project.

