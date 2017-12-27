RCMP are hoping for a break in the weather so a dive team can continue the search for a man reported missing near the Hillsborough Bridge, which connects Charlottetown and Stratford.

RCMP received a report of a man going into the water in the area at 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A dive team from New Brunswick is now on P.E.I. to search for the man, but severe weather conditions are keeping them out of the water.

"It's very windy, very cold, there's a lot of broken-up ice of varying sizes in and around the harbour," said Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

"It's preferable to do the dive off a boat and the conditions right now don't allow us to put our boat in the water. It's much riskier to put divers in the water from the shore there."

Baillie said a small underwater remote-controlled device with a camera was used Wednesday by the dive team, but did not turn up anything.

RCMP said no other person is involved and the disappearance of the 42-year-old P.E.I. man is not considered suspicious.

Baillie said they are continuing to monitor the weather, looking for a window of opportunity to dive off of the boat.