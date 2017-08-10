A 52-year-old man from Queens County has been arrested and charged following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Stratford, P.E.I., near the Hillsborough Bridge.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Bunbury Road at 5:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested, and tested by a drug recognition expert. Police said he will be facing charges for impaired driving by a drug causing bodily harm as well as a number of provincial summary offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court in September.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man from Charlottetown, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Crossroads Fire Department and Island EMS also responded to the collision.