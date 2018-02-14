As a former long-time resident of Keppoch (in Stratford), I support wholeheartedly efforts being championed to prevent suicides on the Hillsborough Bridge.

Some years ago, late one night while driving back to Keppoch from Charlottetown, I prevented a young man from jumping to his death off that very bridge.

As I crossed the Hillsborough, I saw a dark male figure standing close to the cement bridge railing, at the high end of the structure — near the middle — and on the right.

It was apparent to me that the individual was planning to jump into the river.

'You just saved that young man's life'

I pulled my car over at the end of the bridge, turned off the engine, and quickly (but non-threateningly) advanced toward the person in question — a youth of about twenty. When I asked whether he needed help, he responded, "No one can help me. My life is over. I'm going to end it now." I did my best to talk the youth out of his intended action or, at least, to distract him long enough for me to figure out how to achieve the same purpose.

Soon, a couple of RCMP cars arrived. Someone in a passing car must have alerted the officers by cell phone. One of the officers gently walked the young man to his patrol wagon while the other escorted me to his vehicle to help him reconstruct events for an official report. When I explained the circumstances, he said to me, "Sir, you just saved that young man's life. He was clearly hell-bent on ending it. And he almost certainly would have done so had you not intervened in the nick of time."

I subsequently learned the officers had taken the youth to the psychiatric unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where I visited him not long afterwards. He greeted me warmly, as though a close friend, and said how grateful he was that I had "saved me from myself," as he put it. The excellent hospital care he was receiving had evidently lifted a huge emotional bolder from his shoulders. To this day, I wonder what became of this fine young man. I suspect he is now alive and well — perhaps a happily married family man.

The Sagamore Bridge 'formula'

As for me, I have been residing in Boston for many years since this suicide almost happened.

About an hour's drive south of Boston, I take the Sagamore Bridge on my periodic visits to Cape Cod. The bridge carries U.S. Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape with the mainland of Massachusetts. An imposing structure, this bridge was built in the mid-1930s as one of FDR's Great Depression-era "make-work" projects.

Some 420 metres long and 80 metres high, the bridge was once the platform for many a suicide attempt until a stretch of wired railing was affixed to the bridge's top, from one end to the other and on both sides. This structural modification makes it almost impossible for anyone to surmount either side and plunge into the canal to his or her doom. Before these suicide barriers were installed (in the early 1980s), 54 people had jumped to their deaths.

The Hillsborough Bridge connects Charlottetown and Stratford. (CBC)

Nearly as important as the jump barriers is a measure taken by The Samaritans, a suicide prevention group formed by Monica Dickens, the granddaughter of legendary writer Charles Dickens. In 1979, with the approval of the relevant authorities, this group erected prominent signs on the bridge to alert potential suicide victims of available help. The goal is to slow people down, make them think about their actions before doing something drastic, and provide them with a posted telephone helpline for direct assistance.

In P.E.I., I know there is such a helpline, with a phone number, for people in exactly this kind of emotional and mental distress. I urge everyone concerned to follow the Sagamore Bridge "formula" for the Hillsborough Bridge. Even if a jump barrier and helpline signage were to save only one life — and, over time, it would likely save more — these preventative measures would be well worthwhile.

Relying on a "Good Samaritan" like me — fortunate enough to be at the right place at the right time for the right person in agony — is not nearly enough. We all need to be our brother's and sister's keeper.

