A 45-year-old Stratford man is dead following a collision at the intersection of Routes 4 and 310 in Dundas.

The accident happened at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 53-year-old Stratford man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from Kings County, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released Monday morning.

Investigations by both the RCMP and the coroner's office are underway. A traffic analyst was still at the scene Monday morning.

Early indications are speed may have may have been a contributing factor.