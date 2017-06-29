A record number of dancers are registered in the ScotDance Canada championship series being held in Prince Edward Island for the first time.

Barb Yorke, the event manager, says 975 dancers are taking part in the event in Charlottetown. Competition begins on June 30 and runs until July 3.

"The majority are from Canada but we also have dancers in from Scotland, from Australia, from the United States and South Africa."

Defending title

One dancer taking part is Larissa Godin of Bathurst, N.B., who is the the current Canadian Champion in the 16-17 year old category. She said she got involved in Highland dancing because her neighbour was the teacher.

"I'm not sure what is about highland (dancing) that makes it more special than the other styles of dancing that I do."

Barb Yorke is the event manager for the ScotDance Canada championship being help in P.E.I. Larissa Godin will be defending her Canadian title at the event. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Godin said while it was hard to do in the beginning, it got easier as she built the muscles in her legs for Highland dance.

"In Highland dance, you work a lot on the balls of your feet and in other styles of dance you jump from flat feet," she said.

Godin will be defending her title on Saturday.

Canada Day competition

Yorke said the dancers will take part in various levels of categories of competitions from primary to premiere dancers.

The Canadian championships will be held on Canada Day.

"That's the big day for our Canadian dancers. They had to qualify provincially," she said.

Dance teams will compete in the choreography July 2 to a Canadian theme.

Yorke said she gets goosebumps when she sees nine platforms filled and 27 dancers covering the 180-foot long stage. The event is at the Prince Edward Island Convention centre at the Delta.

More information can be found on their website.