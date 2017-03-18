More than 800 Highland dancers from around the world will be competing in Charlottetown this summer.

It's the first time the ScotDance Canada Championship Series has been held in P.E.I.

"We're really hoping this raises the profile of Highland dancing for Prince Edward Island," said event manager Barb Yorke.

More than 800 highland dancers will be competing in Charlottetown June 29-July 3. (XGen Photo Inc.)

The competition is set for Canada Day weekend at the P.E.I. Convention Centre in Charlottetown.

Entries for the competition are now open. Everyone from beginners to world champions are invited to participate.