P.E.I. summer school classes started this week, and the English as an additional language course is a big draw for many students.

Immigration in recent years has created an increasing need for English language training.

The province reports more than 170 high school students from across the Island are registered for morning summer school at Colonel Gray Senior High School in Charlottetown from July 4 to Aug. 14.

Of those, about 75 are registered in EAL classes. Another 75 are in English literature classes and 20 in a co-op work study course.

Education Minister Doug Currie said summer school is an excellent opportunity for new immigrant students to improve their language skills so they can keep up in the classroom when the regular school year starts in September.