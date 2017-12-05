High school liaison officer Tim Keizer is trying a new approach to tackle a problem he says is getting worse — bullying and fighting on school grounds in Charlottetown.

Tuesday, Keizer assembled students at Colonel Gray Senior High School and invited Crown prosecutor Cindy Wedge to share a message about assault and the law.

"She did a demonstration that even if you flick someone's hat off, any amount of force utilized on someone that they're not consenting to — that's an assault," said Keizer.

There have been more physical fights or attacks on school grounds in Charlottetown recently, Keizer said — often fuelled by cyber-bullying on social media.

"They're feeling it and lashing out, and it's through physical confrontation because they're not in charge of their emotions to deal with it in other ways sometimes," Keizer said.

Potential legal consequences

Just because a fight happens at school doesn't mean students will face only a suspension, Keizer said, noting students may not realize the potential legal consequences of assault.

Students need to know they may face more than a suspension from school for fighting, says Keizer. (Julia Cook/CBC)

Keizer plans to invite a Crown prosecutor to talk to students at Charlottetown Rural High School, too.

"It's not about fear, it's about education," he said.

Keizer noted the number of assaults throughout the city are on the rise, not just at high schools.

He's hoping by sending a message to students now, that will stop them from becoming a part of the problem in the community as they get older.