Students at Montague Regional High School are learning about Mi'kmaq culture through craft, as part of an effort to work toward reconciliation.

On Friday, about 45 students in grades 10, 11 and 12 had a special workshop where they got to try their hand a Mi'kmaq porcupine quill art.

"I think it's really neat and really awesome that we get to try something new other than drawing a picture or painting," said Grade 12 student Jessica Perry.

The project will run through the month of December, allowing students to experiment with different art forms. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mi'kmaq elder Marlene Thomas visited the school to teach the students the craft.

"I'm hoping that the students will understand our people more … and appreciate what we do," she said.

Focus on reconciliation

Students used dyed porcupine quills to stitch through pieces of birch bark to create an eight-point Mi'kmaq star.

Teacher Kathryn Rajamanie said students had been eagerly awaiting Thomas's visit. But the session was about more than trying a new craft. Rajamanie organized the visit as part of an effort to introduce her students to Mi'kmaq culture and the concept of reconciliation.

Katheryn Rajamanie, the art teacher at Montague Regional High School, said the goal of the project is to help students learn how to have respectful discussions about reconciliation. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Although I teach art, it was a great way in to talk about something that was culturally as well as provincially, I guess, on the forefront of everybody's minds," Rajamanie said.

For the month of December, Rajamanie's art classes will be focused on the concept of reconciliation.

'Definitely eye opening'

Rajamanie has been discussing Indigenous history with her students in preparation for the quill art workshop, as well as other upcoming work that will focus on reconciliation.

"She's read to us some stories, different things from residential schools. Some really deep stuff. And I think it's definitely eye opening," Perry said.

Mi’kmaq elder Marlene Thomas visited the school to teach the students the craft. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Perry's classmate Maddie Bedard-Adam said she's glad to have the opportunity to learn more about Indigenous issues.

"I just remember being in Grade 7 and knowing nothing about reconciliation," Bedard-Adam said.

"We've had some really good conversations in terms of like being more aware and thinking about how we've known so little, and that this project has actually been so helpful to bring awareness to us."

Collaborative quilt

In the coming weeks, students will use what they've learned about Indigenous history to inspire their work for a collaborative piece of art.

Students will create linocut prints based on Mi'kmaq culture, or the concept of reconciliation. The designs will be printed onto fabric to create a large quilt.

The students will present the quilt to Chief Brian Francis of Abegweit First Nation as a symbol of friendship.

"We're not just talking about the past, but how we can learn from what happened in the past and move forward," Rajamanie said. "[We're] trying to take a positive on a negative experience."