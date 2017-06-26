The Charlottetown fire department had to put out a dumpster fire at Charlottetown Rural High School on Sunday night.

Deputy fire chief Tim Mamye said the call came in around 8:20 p.m. and it took firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the burning garbage.

He said there was a lot of smoke. 

Charlottetown's fire inspector is investigating trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire. 

Mamye said it isn't clear if the fire was intentionally set.

With files from Laura Chapin