The Charlottetown fire department had to put out a dumpster fire at Charlottetown Rural High School on Sunday night.

Deputy fire chief Tim Mamye said the call came in around 8:20 p.m. and it took firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the burning garbage.

He said there was a lot of smoke.

Charlottetown's fire inspector is investigating trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Mamye said it isn't clear if the fire was intentionally set.