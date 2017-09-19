The percentage of Prince Edward Islanders who haven't finished high school has dropped significantly in the last 16 years, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

The study looked at Canadians aged 25 to 64. It found in 2000, 27 per cent of Islanders had not graduated from high school, while 19 per cent of Canadians hadn't.

By 2016, that number had dropped to 11 per cent for Islanders, approaching the national average of nine per cent.

More women with high school certificates

Looking back to 2000, there have always been more P.E.I. women finishing high school than men.

At the start of the new century, 23 per cent of Island women hadn't completed Grade 12. By 2016, that had fallen to eight per cent.

By contrast, 32 per cent of men had no high school certificate in 2000, and that has since fallen to 14 per cent.