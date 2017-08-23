A P.E.I. woman is in the running for an award from Horse Canada Magazine.

Yogi Fell is one of 10 finalists for Heroes of the Horse award, which recognizes people who rescue and care for horses throughout Canada.

Fell runs the Handibear Hills Horse Sanctuary in South Granville, where she cares for horses and provides free programs to children and adults.

Yogi Fell tends to one of her horses. (CBC)

She said if she wins the $2,000 award the prize money would go immediately to bills on the farm.

"It's a wonderful thing," said Fell.

"It's wonderful that they nominated me."

The public can vote online on the Horse Canada Magazine website until Sept. 10.