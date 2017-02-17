The Archives Council of Prince Edward Island and other institutions are taking Islanders on a trip down memory lane beginning on Monday to celebrate Heritage Week.

"Culturally, these are our roots. This is an important part of who we are," said Simon Lloyd, president of ACPEI.

My Canada!

The theme of this year's event is My Canada! Given P.E.I.'s historic role in Canada and this year being the 150th year since Confederation, Lloyd said the theme is fitting.

"It goes to highlighting all the different aspects of that historic relationship — that we are a part of Canada and proudly so."

This image of Province House in 1860 is part of an exhibit during Heritage Week. (Public Archives and Records Office)

The exhibits this week (and in some cases beyond this week) include the City of Charlottetown Heritage Office's gallery called National Treasures: Charlottetown's National Historic Sites on Queen Street, the Community Museums Association's display My Canada, Island Museums at the Sherwood Business Centre on St. Peters Road and the Public Archives and Records Office's photo exhibit called Images of Historic Province House at the Honourable George Coles Building on the corner of Church and Richmond streets in Charlottetown.

Other exhibits, ceremonies

Other exhibits include the Acadian Museum's Dansez: Acadian Dance Traditions on Prince Edward Island, Past and Present' in Miscouche and the UPEI Robertson Library's exhibit Celebrating Winter! The Origins of Winter Carnival on P.E.I. Campuses.

Besides the exhibits, there will be two awards ceremonies on Tuesday.

The City of Charlottetown Heritage Awards takes place at noon at city hall and the P.E.I. Museum Annual Heritage Awards Ceremonies is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Beaconsfield Historic House/Carriage House on Kent Street.