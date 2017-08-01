Dr. Herb Dickieson is retiring from his general medical practice at the O'Leary, P.E.I., Health Centre after almost 30 years of service.

He has participated in all aspects of rural family medicine including office visits, hospitalist work, ER duty, long-term care and home calls, according to a letter from Health PEI.

Doctor and MLA

During his career, Dickieson served as chief of medical staff at O'Leary, chair of the West Prince medical staff and president of the Prince Edward Island Medical Society.

Dickieson also served as MLA for West Point-Bloomfield from 1996-2000 and leader of P.E.I.'s NDP from 1995-2002.

Dickieson 'grateful'

"Dr. Dickieson expresses his thanks to patients, their families and the West Prince community for the great privilege of working with them as a physician over the past three decades," reads a release from Dickieson's office.

"He is grateful for the support of his medical colleagues and all of the health care team for their ongoing efforts to provide excellent health care to the people of West Prince."

Health PEI said efforts to recruit someone to take over Dickieson's practice are "well underway." In the meantime, his patients will be able to access to primary care services at the O'Leary Health Centre.