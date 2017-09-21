The case against nine men who police say are members of a Hell's Angels hangaround club was in court Thursday.

A lawyer for two of the accused told the judge his clients want a speedy trial. Peter Ghiz also said his clients, Robert and Corey Falls, want changes to a court order, that prevents them having contact with each other.

All nine men were charged last month with counts related to running a lottery linked to a criminal organization.

Ian Kennedy is a director of a numbered company that also faces charges. None of the accused men has entered pleas. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Since then, they've been under a court order to have no contact with each other, and to stay away from a building in Charlottetown that police have called their clubhouse.

Ghiz told judge John Douglas that his clients seek "an early trial date," but did not enter pleas to the charges on their behalf. Ghiz also said the no-contact order requires him to meet separately with his clients. Ghiz told court he'd like the terms of the order amended.

Another of the accused men, Ian Kennedy, was represented by defence lawyer Brendan Hubley.

Hubley told the judge Kennedy is a director of a numbered company that is also charged. That company, 102023 PEI Inc., is listed at the P.E.I. Land Registry Office as the legal owner of the property at 205 Fitzroy St., Charlottetown, that police have called the bikers' clubhouse.

All nine men are slated to return to court Oct. 18.