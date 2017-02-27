The helipad at Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., is open again after a full closure that lasted nearly five months and $200,000 in upgrades.

The work included installing perimeter lighting around the helipad and obstruction lighting on light poles, repainting helipad markings and enlarging the helipad landing surface as well as relocating parking spaces and replacing existing fence lines.

It was required to meet Transport Canada's guidelines, according to a news release from the province.

The helipad closed to night flights in April 2015, and was fully closed for the work in October 2016. In October, it was estimated the improvements would take 10 weeks to complete.

Prince County Hospital is one of two Island hospitals that provide trauma services, and has an average of 27 airlifts per year according to the province.

Officials estimate about 50 patients, based on averages, would have had to be taken by ambulance to Slemon Park to be airlifted during the 23 months of restrictions.