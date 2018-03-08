She may be a little jet-lagged still, but Heather Moyse is glad to be back on Canadian — and Island — soil.

The ​Summerside native competed in her fourth Olympics, placing sixth with teammate Alysia Rissling.

After winning back-to-back gold medals with teammate Kaillie Humphries in 2010 and 2014, the 39-year-old stopped training and competing.

Moyse only returned to Canada's bobsleigh team in September after 29-year-old Rissling reached out to her, hoping to benefit from the Olympic veteran's skill and experience.

Moyse, left, in action at the Olympics with bobsleigh teammate Alysia Rissling. (CBC)

It was that goal of helping the younger generation that made this a completely new Olympic experience for Moyse.

"The whole season was really different for me because the purpose and my intention started off differently from the beginning," she said. "When you're pursuing a goal with a completely different person, they have different personalities they bring to the table and Alysia couldn't be more different than Kaillie."

The season and the Olympics had a lighter feel for Moyse and her bond with Rissling was noticed by her fans on social media, who "fell in love" with them as a team.

With a goal of helping the next generation, Moyse, right, says it was a completely different Olympics experience. (The Associated Press)

"The banter and the chemistry that we had was pretty remarkable considering the age gap," Moyse said. "It was really, really fun."

As for a fifth Olympics? Moyse said that's "doubtful" but she said she'll see what happens in four years.

In the meantime, Moyse is looking forward to getting back to her business and launching her new book, Redefining Realistic.

The city of Summerside is hosting a welcome home event for Moyse at the Veterans Convention Centre at Credit Union Place on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

"Stepping back on our red Island soil, I'm so happy to be here," she said. "I'm really happy to ... share this celebration and talk to people, I'm happy to be home."