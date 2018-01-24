Two-time Olympic gold medallist and Summerside, P.E.I. native Heather Moyse is getting ready to return to the Olympic bobsleigh track in Pyeongchang next month, and says she can't wait.

"I'm so proud. And I feel so honoured that I get to represent this country again, and my province again," Moyse told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin in a Skype interview Wednesday.

Moyse, 39, announced in August that she would return to the sport and attempt to qualify for a fourth Olympic games. It was officially announced Wednesday that she and partner Alysia Rissling will be one of three women's pairs representing Canada at the upcoming games.

Moyse said qualifying again felt "surreal."

"I use that word a lot when it come to competing in the Olympics I guess, but it's a very surreal experience," she said. "Especially considering the season I've had, and the start, which was so last minute, shall we say."

'Where we need to be'

When Moyse announced her return to the sport, she said her goal was to help younger athletes make it to the games. She says she has particularly enjoyed building trust and rapport with Rissling, as well as her other teammates.

"It's just been really really cool, that whole process. It's been really neat even just getting feedback from coaches, hearing what they're saying, and what they're seeing in terms of the team dynamics," said Moyse.

Alysia Rissling, front, and Heather Moyse earned a fourth-place finish at the bobsleigh World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland earlier this month. (Urs Flueeler/EPA-EFE)

Moyse and Rissling finished fourth in their recent World Cup event in Switzerland. Moyse said she's happy to have that strong finish under their belt as they head into the games.

"It puts us in a good head space, knowing that we're kind of where we need to be right now," she said.

Focus on mental ability

Moyse has been busy throughout the season physically preparing for the games -- including focusing on proper alignment after hip surgery following the Sochi Olympics.

"I'm probably feeling, physically, the best now that I've felt all season," said Moyse.

Moyse spent the last 6 months training physically, as well as mentally, to prepare for the Olympics. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

But she says a huge part of her focus has been on the mental aspect — both for her and her teammates.

"When you get to an elite level like this, there's really only 10 per cent variance in physical ability, but it's the 90 per cent variance in mental ability and your mind set, and your ability to control focus and the things that are distracting you and that sort of thing," she said. "So that's the stuff that I love, and that's why it's just been really really great."

