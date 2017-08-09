A P.E.I. Olympian has traded the bobsled track for the Northwest Passage.

Heather Moyse is travelling north along the eastern coast of Baffin Island, Nunavut, with the Canada C3 expedition.

'It's been amazing'

She's on leg eight of the C3's 15-leg journey. The expedition is part of the celebration of Canada 150, sailing the Northwest Passage through the Arctic, around Alaska, expecting to finish in Victoria by Oct. 28.

"It's been an amazing time sharing culture, stories and experiences," with members of the communities she's visited, Moyse told Compass.

When Moyse spoke to Compass she was in Clyde River, Nunavut, heading towards Pond Inlet.

Pond Inlet is about an hour's flight north of Clyde River, Nunavut. (Google Maps)

"They were showing us local games, we were all playing together — it got a little bit competitive," Moyse joked. "But it was truly amazing to see some of the games they play in that culture."

'Count me in'

Moyse received an email earlier this year asking her to take part in the C3's expedition. She recalls replying back right away.

"When an opportunity like this comes along, especially this one where there was flexibility in which leg I could join, it made it a lot easier … to be able to reply back to them and say 'Absolutely, count me in,'" Moyse said.

"I've done a lot of travelling all over the place kind of living out of a suitcase all the time. For it to allow me to come to these sorts of places has just been remarkable."