The province will expand its cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation program by establishing a new Heart Health Clinic in Montague, P.E.I, according to a government news release.

The rehab service is provided through the provincial Heart Health Clinic, which opened in 2011, and aims to help hundreds of Islanders living with high blood pressure and cholesterol as well as side effects associated with heart failure.

As of now, it's only offered in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Health PEI says approximately 300 patients visited the clinic in 2017, 80 per cent of which were new referrals or follow-up referrals for individuals diagnosed with heart failure.

"We are seeing tremendously positive and life-changing results in our clients over the course of their rehabilitation," said Tanya Matthews, registered nurse and provincial cardio-pulmonary rehab program lead.

"While we are proud to offer rehabilitation programs that help Islanders with heart and lung disease regain a better quality of life and decrease the likelihood of a future event, primary prevention is still very important."

Program has been well-received so far

The program is offered in one of two ways. The first is a 12-week recovery program for those who've suffered a heart attack, heart failure or heart surgery.

The second is a 12-week recovery program for those who have chronic breathing problems.

According to Health PEI, based on the clinical outcomes of patients, the results have been positive so far.

Patients are referred to the clinic by their internal medicine specialist.

About 1,200 people each year in Prince Edward Island experience an acute cardiac event and more than 8,000 live with chronic lung disease.