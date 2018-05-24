Hearing loop helps churches from losing parishioners who can't hear sermons

Some churches on P.E.I. are investing in new hearing technology so members can hear the sermons better, enjoy the music — and don't just decide to stay home.

The P.E.I. chapter of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association has been encouraging churches to try the loop technology, which can cost between $4,000 and $5,000 to install.

A number of people came up to us and just said if it can't work better than this it really doesn't make any sense for us to be here — Rick Berger

The hearing loop is a wire that goes around an area that feeds from the speaker system and sends a sound signal. It works with hearing aids and cochlear implants. You can also also download the software to a smartphone and use earphones.

So far, South Shore United church in Tryon and the West River United Church in Cornwall have been using it.

"A number of the congregation members weren't able to hear the messages, the music," said Rick Berger, chair of the worship committee at West River United.

"A number of people came up to us and just said 'if it can't work better than this it really doesn't make any sense for us to be here,' and I can understand that."

Berger said the intent is just to make the building accessible in a variety of ways, not just with ramps.

"Accessibility for people who have hearing loss is an important issue. We just want to make sure they don't miss anything."

Daria Valkenburg of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association says the technology is attractive to churches who are losing parishioners because they can't hear.

"The more people that we have that have access to hearing better, the easier it is going to be for them to go out and socialize."

