A P.E.I. couple is asking people to donate hearing aids so they can make them more accessible to people who need them.

Hear, Hear P.E.I. is a new initiative launched by Rose and Mike Barbour.

It stems from their own experience. Mike Barbour has suffered from hearing loss his whole life, and got his first hearing aid about 10 years ago. After one was lost and the other broke, he has gone without for a few years.

Kathy Weatherbie (left) donates the hearing aids of her late father to Rose Barbour's Hear, Hear, P.E.I. program. (Submitted)

While thinking of a way to get new hearing aids for Mike, they created a plan for others who have trouble affording hearing aids, which can cost $2,500 to $6,500 a pair.

They want to refurbish donated hearing aids, and work with audiologists on the Island to help fit them.

"The thing about hearing loss is it can be corrected for most people with the help of a hearing device, like a hearing aid," said Rose Barbour.

"But because the costs are so high, and many people can't afford them, it then becomes more of a financial disability than a physical disability. And Mike and I are looking to change that. We feel that every Islander deserves the opportunity to hear."

Some support available from government

The Department of Family and Human Services does provide support for hearing aids, based on financial eligibility.

Children and adults under 65 can access it through the disability support program. The amount a person receives varies based on their insurance and income, but the maximum is $1,500 per hearing aid.

People over 65 can apply through social assistance.