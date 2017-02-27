A new P.E.I. hearing aid recycling program is ready to take applications from Islanders only a month after launching.

Rose Barbour and her husband started the program Hear, Hear PEI after discovering he needed hearing aids — and discovering the price tag was anywhere from $4,500 to $6,500 per pair.

"We had hearing aids come in from all across the Island," said Barbour.

"We received some from Nova Scotia and some from Edmonton as well. That was an amazing response."

About 100 individual hearing aids have already been donated, Barbour said.

"Our biggest concern was if nobody supported us — if we didn't get hearing aids we wouldn't be able to help people. So we needed to to know that we could get hearing aids first before we went any further."

Financial criteria

To qualify for the program single Islanders must have a household income of less than $20,000 per year or less than $30,000 for a two-person family, with an additional $10,000 income added per dependent child.

Applicants will have to exhaust all other funding options first, Barbour noted. They may not be eligible for hearing aid coverage under any other program such as P.E.I.'s Disability Support Program.

Board-certified hearing instrument specialist Steve Wong at PEI Hearing Consultants has offered to do the fittings and refurbishments free of charge, Barbour said, and Murphy's Pharmacies has agreed to allow donation drop-offs at their pharmacies.

Applicants will need a hearing test and there is a non-refundable $100 fee if an application is accepted. For more information, Islanders can visit hearhearpei.blogspot.com.