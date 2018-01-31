The Heart and Stroke Foundation is holding a workshop about healthier food options for kids on Thursday at Credit Union Place.

The organization is partnering with Recreation P.E.I. and the Department of Health and Wellness to put on the event.

Its focus is to hear from recreation programs and facilities about the challenges of offering healthy food and what some solutions to those problems could be, said Sarah Crozier, the health promotion manager with the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

"It's a great opportunity for anyone working with children providing food to them to come and explore and learn about healthy food options and how to make that possible," Crozier said. "Hopefully, it is successful and we'll look to doing more in the future."

Crozier said any groups interested in attending can register when they arrive Thursday morning.

The workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I.