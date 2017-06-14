Volunteers in West Prince now have an easier way to find out about and sign up for volunteer opportunities with Health PEI.

Health PEI and the Department of Acadian and Francophone Affairs have launched a new online registration tool which allows people to sign up to volunteer at hospitals and provincially funded long term care facilities in Alberton and O'Leary, P.E.I.

'A more streamline process'

Before the new program launched last month, there was no formal program for coordinating volunteers at hospitals in the area.

In a written release, Minister of Health and Wellness Robert Henderson said the new tool "will make it easier for people to give back to their community, and allow for a more streamlined process for our volunteers in West Prince."

With the new program, people can sign up, and choose where, when and in what role they would like to volunteer. Some of the roles include being a "patient pal," helping with meals, helping at an information desk and gardening, There are 11 active members in the program so far.

Looking for French speaking volunteers

One of the goals of the program is to find and coordinate French speaking volunteers to help out in the facilities, and to match up with French speaking patients.

According to Health PEI, about 10 per cent of patients in West Prince speak French.