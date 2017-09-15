Keith Dewar has been named as Health PEI's interim CEO, set to start in the position on Oct. 30.

Current CEO Michael Mayne is leaving the position at the end of September. Dewar will fill the role for about six months while the board chooses a permanent replacement.

Denise Lewis Fleming, Health PEI's chief operating officer, will serve as CEO between the end of Mayne's tenure and before Dewar takes over.

"For the past several weeks, the board has been moving forward with the formal search for a permanent CEO," said Health PEI board chair Phyllis Horne in a media release.

"Recognizing that this could take several months, a decision was made to appoint an interim CEO to ensure continued leadership and stability at Health PEI once Dr. Mayne's tenure comes to an end."

Dewar is familiar with the role, as he served as the first CEO of Health PEI from 2010-2012.