Health PEI board resigns

The members of the board of Health PEI, the body that administers Prince Edward Island's health care system, have resigned.

One former board member told CBC News the resignations are connected to concerns about changes in how the health care system will operate outlined in the new Health Services Act.

The changes in the act transfer some powers from the board to the health minister, who will under the new act be responsible for the strategic direction of health care in the province, and be able to send written directives to the board.

"We recognize that the government wanted to change approach, and we decided collectively it would be best if we stepped aside and allowed that change to happen," said Alex MacBeath, who had been chair of the board.

In a news release, the province said it will appoint a trustee to take on the role of the board until a new board can be appointed.

MacBeath would not be specific about any particular concerns with the new legislation, saying there were some good aspects to it, including things the board was already doing.

"It's a difference in approach," MacBeath reiterated.

"A lot more responsibility and a lot more of the authority rests with the department, and I think that the board of Health PEI, as an independent board of a Crown corporation, has a fiduciary responsibility, has legal and professional responsibilities, and we need to make sure that we are in a position to fulfil those."

MacBeath said it was a difficult decision for the board to make.

"This was a group of 11 people who were totally committed to the health care system, to making a strong contribution to making a difference," he said.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell said the Health PEI board will continue to play an important and meaningful role under the new Health Services Act, and he thanked the departing board members for their service.

