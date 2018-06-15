Province appoints Health PEI trustee

Health PEI has appointed a temporary trustee after the agency's board resigned in May.

James Revell will serve in the position, the province announced Friday.

On May 23, the entire Health PEI board resigned, citing concerns with the new Health Services Act.

At that point, all board meetings were postponed until a trustee was appointed.

'Expertise' to benefit system: Mitchell

Revell is a member of the P.E.I. Law Society and Canadian Bar Association, and a former Health PEI board member.

In a statement, Health and Wellness Minister Robert Mitchell said he was "delighted" Revell agreed to take on the position.

"His expertise, along with his experience, will be of great benefit to the health-care system," Mitchell said.

Seeking new board members

The trustee position is expected to be temporary until a new board can be established.

"I see my job as ensuring stability within our health system as we continue to work toward providing safe, quality health care for all Islanders," Revell said.

Meanwhile, the province is seeking applicants with the skill, knowledge and experience necessary to serve on the Health PEI board of directors, Mitchell said.

"Board members create linkages to the community and oversee the day-to-day operation of our health-care system," Mitchell said.

