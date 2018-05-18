Transfer of power to health minister questioned by Opposition

P.E.I.'s new Health Services Act transfers health policy power from the Health PEI board to the health minister, and the Opposition wonders if that is a good idea.

Health PEI is a separate agency from the Department of Health, and is responsible for delivering health services. With the changes in the act, the health minister would be responsible for the strategic direction of the health care system and may do anything he considers advisable.

That would include giving written directives to Health PEI requiring it to take any action. The board would shrink, from 12 to 7 members, through attrition.

Progressive Conservative MLA Sidney MacEwen describes the administrative moves as a major policy change.

"Is there proper oversight over the health minister?" MacEwen asked.

"We've seen major problems in our health care system for a while. So, you know perhaps it's not surprising to see that the minister take this control back and perhaps we should give him the benefit of the doubt for a little while."

A modernization

MacEwen said with great power comes great responsibility, and the minister was now going to have to take responsibility for the decisions he makes.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell said the move is a modernization of the act, which is almost 10 years old.

"We want to help and there wasn't a process there to get involved and work really closely. This opens up that opportunity," said Mitchell.

"I think they're very open to that to have some assistance there."

$710 million budget

The change will provide more opportunity to utilize the expertise in the Department of Health and Wellness, he said.

Health PEI has a $710 million budget and has been running deficits.

Debate has ended on the bill, and it is now waiting for royal assent.

