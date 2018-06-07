Health PEI eyes self-serve kiosks to admit hospital patients

Health PEI says it is looking at introducing self-serve kiosks to admissions at the Queen Elizabeth and Prince County hospitals.

"Kiosks could help to further improve the timeliness of the admitting process for Islanders," the agency said in a statement.

"If introduced, self-serving kiosks will provide another option for admitting; for those who may not be comfortable with using such technology admitting staff would be available to them."

Similar kiosks are used in other hospitals — including this one, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont. (HSN/Supplied)

It cited other hospitals that have introduced similar kiosks in recent years — such as the Queen Elizabeth II and IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Health PEI said if the kiosks are introduced, it will be done in accordance with the collective agreements with staff.

"Our staff is our greatest and most valued resource in our health care system," it said. "Respecting this, Health PEI recently met with the union (IUOE) and hospital management met with their admitting staff about the possibility of this new initiative and will continue to do so over the coming weeks and months."

The union representing admitting staff at the hospitals didn't respond to CBC's request for comment.

