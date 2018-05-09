P.E.I. to cover gender reconstructive surgeries

The province will expand coverage for gender-confirming surgeries for P.E.I. residents, Health and Wellness Minister Robert Mitchell announced in the legislature Wednesday.

The medically-necessary gender-confirming surgeries, also called sex reassignment, can be accessed through the medicare program.

"I have met with members of the transgender community; I know how important this issue is to them," Mitchell said.

"Gender dysphoria is a recognized medical condition that, left untreated, can result in high levels of anxiety and depression."

Gender dysphoria is the stress people feel when their gender expression doesn't match how others see them.

Surgeries covered

The announcement brings P.E.I. in line with what is available for gender-confirming surgeries in most other provinces.

For some, these surgeries are a matter of survival and are essential to quality of life. — Cybelle Rieber

The surgeries covered will help Islanders transitioning from female to male including mastectomy with chest masculinization, as well as Islanders transitioning from male to female.

A full list of surgeries can be found on the province's website.

Surgeries involving reconstruction will be performed out of province.

P.E.I. doctors will perform removal surgeries that will performed in P.E.I. include hysterectomy, mastectomy without chest masculinization, oopherectomy which is the removal of ovaries, orchiectomy which is testicle removal, and penectomy or penis removal.

'Matter of survival'

PEERS Alliance Executive Director Cybelle Rieber said the announcement was an important step for the health and well-being of transgender and non-binary Islanders and their supports.

PEERS Alliance of Executive Director Cybelle Rieber says the announcement is an important step for the health and well-being of transgender and non-binary Islanders. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"For some, these surgeries are a matter of survival and are essential to quality of life," Rieber said.

Having the acknowledgement and understanding of the medical necessity of these surgeries is essential to create a supportive and inclusive environment, Rieber said.

"We are confident that as this new coverage is rolled out, pathways to access will be clarified and capacity around trans healthcare services, more broadly, will be expanded."

Health PEI said a patient considering gender-confirming surgery should visit their family doctor, nurse practitioner or mental health professional to be assessed for clinical eligibility. Health professionals will use the criteria established by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), an assessment required to insure the surgeries.

Russell Louder of P.E.I. has been lobbying the province for the changes. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The assessment involves a psychiatric assessment and prolonged medical management before surgery is considered an option.

A patient has to receive the go-ahead from a physician and approval by the province before work will begin on a surgical plan.

